Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALEC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. upped their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Shares of Alector stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,558. Alector has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.88.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. Equities analysts expect that Alector will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 110,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $3,628,901.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,559 shares of company stock worth $9,699,850 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alector by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 121,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Alector by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,641,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,486,000 after purchasing an additional 359,236 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alector by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,258,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alector by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,112,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. 56.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.