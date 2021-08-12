Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

OTCMKTS:MRETF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 39,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38. Martinrea International has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $13.21.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

