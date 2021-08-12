Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 20.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walmart by 552.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,358,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.22. 297,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,340,085. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.24.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

