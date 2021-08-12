Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 141 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $200.85. 51,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,070. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.16.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

