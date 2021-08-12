Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,633.13. 3,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,526.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price target (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,544.84.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.