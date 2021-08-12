Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ALNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

