Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. 28,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,055,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.