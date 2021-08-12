Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.15

Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 180804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGD. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Liberty Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Liberty Gold to C$1.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.38.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$283.93 million and a P/E ratio of 79.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.0681579 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,250,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,992,852.45.

Liberty Gold Company Profile (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.