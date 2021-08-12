Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $28.95

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 39295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,215 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 187,983 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 259,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

