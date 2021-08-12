16,689 Shares in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $50,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $28,349,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $20,956,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $28.61. The stock had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.23.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.