Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,815,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,618,768,000 after purchasing an additional 49,375 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

AMZN traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,295.20. 111,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,476.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

