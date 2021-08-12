Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($1.49). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 15,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,893. Insmed has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.23.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

