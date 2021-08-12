Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires 27 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 3,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,293.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,476.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

