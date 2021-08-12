Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after purchasing an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $400,247,000 after purchasing an additional 205,090 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $133.37. The company had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,444. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total value of $158,160.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,273 shares of company stock worth $5,677,791 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

