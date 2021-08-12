Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments raised its position in Genuine Parts by 28.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 130,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,110 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Genuine Parts by 76.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 87.0% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.11. 5,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,750. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPC. Argus raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

