Analysts Expect Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Cross Country Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,685. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $723.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.72.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at $526,343.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,402 shares of company stock worth $984,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.