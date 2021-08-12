scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Issues Earnings Results

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in scPharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of scPharmaceuticals worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

