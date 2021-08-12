Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FURCF. HSBC upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.40. 798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

