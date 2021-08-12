Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 153,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research raised Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.