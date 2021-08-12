Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.04 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Wanchain has a market cap of $146.43 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00036478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00311555 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00035726 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.98 or 0.02297978 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,504,835 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

