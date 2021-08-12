DAOstack Price Tops $0.0728 on Top Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $256,829.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,382.63 or 0.99992080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00071587 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014836 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

