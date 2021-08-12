Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bankinter from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, started coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bankinter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.