Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DVDCF. Citigroup upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $13.30 price target on Davide Campari-Milano and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS DVDCF remained flat at $$14.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

