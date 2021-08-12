Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have 1,144.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Coloplast A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Coloplast A/S stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.98. 35,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3652 per share. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

