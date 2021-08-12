Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 73,770 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,770 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,021. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.20. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $67.17.

