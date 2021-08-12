Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Main Street Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of MAIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 4,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,799. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 126.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 28.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

