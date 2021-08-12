Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,275 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,627,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,143 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 10,945,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,125,000 after buying an additional 1,945,880 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,110,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 1,655,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2,810.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,135,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after buying an additional 1,096,959 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,626,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,067,388,000 after buying an additional 973,357 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $98.63. 62,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,631. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.94. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

