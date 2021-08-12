PGGM Investments Sells 745,512 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,268,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 745,512 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AT&T were worth $36,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 11.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 417,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,363,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a PE ratio of -90.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

