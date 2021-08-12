VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in VeriSign were worth $38,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in VeriSign by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,052 shares of company stock worth $4,680,728 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.46. 5,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,074. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.53.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

