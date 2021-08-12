Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 388 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $581.89.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $11.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $719.11. 795,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. The firm has a market cap of $711.93 billion, a PE ratio of 368.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.