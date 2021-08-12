Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNNVF. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia has an average rating of Buy.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of Vonovia stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $74.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.