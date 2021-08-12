SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 10,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.