Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PSYTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Pason Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.75.

Pason Systems stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

