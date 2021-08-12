Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Swisscom from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swisscom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.18.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.