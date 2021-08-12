PGGM Investments Has $96.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 617,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,007 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $96,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 766,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,701,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,878,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,876 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.55. 802,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $482.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.