PGGM Investments Has $45.85 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Zoetis worth $45,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.81 on Thursday, reaching $200.22. 23,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.58.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

