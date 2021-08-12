Mizuho Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $29.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $70.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLUE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.29.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 18,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,217,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter worth $797,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 329.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

