PGGM Investments Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $49,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 459.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 226,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after acquiring an additional 186,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 946.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 671,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after acquiring an additional 607,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

NYSE:TEL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.87. 20,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,510. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $151.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

