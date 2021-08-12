NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,742 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 62,024 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $41,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.39.

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,395. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

