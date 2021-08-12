WOWswap Trading 15% Higher Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 12th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $89,340.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00018245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00046398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00143916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00154224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,193.97 or 0.99763688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.16 or 0.00867199 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

