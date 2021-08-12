Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Cap of $2.83 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $386.66 or 0.00870999 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.83 billion and approximately $949.88 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00144169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,469.65 or 1.00174647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.44 or 0.06927888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,316,927 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

