Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

Get Immatics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Immatics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

IMTX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 1,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00. Immatics has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immatics by 34.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.