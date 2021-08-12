$0.58 EPS Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.43. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,032,000 after buying an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $22,960,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $10,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.95. 53,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,555. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.72.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

