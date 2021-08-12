Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.14. The stock had a trading volume of 373,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882,686. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

