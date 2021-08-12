Wedbush Cuts Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $78.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.85.

RDFN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.55. 25,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,237. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,378.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. Research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 308,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,621.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,445.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,183 shares of company stock worth $8,891,624. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

