Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $3.33 on Exchanges

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 12th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.33 or 0.00007500 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $2.85 billion and $217.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 885,367,117 coins and its circulating supply is 855,450,889 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

