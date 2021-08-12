Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ARLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,434. The company has a market capitalization of $508.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.55. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.66% and a negative net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $98.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 48.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,991,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 323,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 622,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.