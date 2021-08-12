BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,958. BTRS has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 3,151,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $36,971,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,710,812 shares of company stock valued at $43,547,374 over the last quarter.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

