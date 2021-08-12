Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TH stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

