Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of TH stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.46. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $350.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.04.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.
Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.