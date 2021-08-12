Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,402 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 70,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $6,145,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,613,338.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,394,967 shares of company stock valued at $212,080,571 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.85. 57,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

